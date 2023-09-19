Overlooking Lake Hills Golf Course, this exceptional property offers 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a heated 5 car garage. Step inside to discover a spacious kitchen, dining, and living area graced with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and captivating golf course views. Main level laundry conveniently adjoins the primary suite. An additional bedroom is located on the main level, three in the basement and one on the upper level. The daylight basement features a second spacious family room, wet bar, and a concrete vault room. Located off of the garage is a mud room and conveniently located 1/2 bathroom. With over a quarter acre lot, enjoy expanding on the current garden, relaxing on the deck or taking a soak in the hot tub.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $600,000
