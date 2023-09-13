Step back in time in this tastefully restored & renovated home. Floor to ceiling windows bring in so much natural light to showcase the original hardwood floors, trim, crown molding, & built-ins. The two main floor bedrooms are being used as an office & a dining room, but could easily be changed back. The formal dining room is currently an easy-listening piano room. Upstairs, the three bedrooms have their own mini-splits for personalized heat & cooling settings. Don't miss the beautiful clawfoot bathtub upstairs & the stunning tile shower with full body sprayers on the main floor. The basement is all new, including 14 helical piers, new center beam, 2nd kitchen (just add a fridge & stove!), living room, bedroom with murphy bed, storage room, & huge custom laundry room, plus its own side entry. Will you make it an apartment? Enjoy a nearly double deep 2 car garage + extra parking in front
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $625,000
