Unique Heights Home featuring two master suites with one on the main level, six total bedrooms, three and a half baths, three living areas, all new flooring and fresh paint throughout, oversized two car garage, brand new matching kitchen appliances and a large new deck overlooking a pond in a massive back yard; all situated on three quarters of an acre. Located five miles from downtown on a quiet street.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $679,000
