This magnificent residence located in Ironwood Estates is truly captivating. Boasting six bedrooms, it is a perfect haven for hosting gatherings. The backyard offers breathtaking views and is generously sized, adorned with exquisite landscaping. This property is an absolute must-see, as it is guaranteed to be in high demand and won't remain on the market for long.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $705,000
