A stunning home in the Ironwood Subdivision with bright, open living areas. An inviting living room with gas fireplace catches your eye before leading you into the spacious dining and kitchen. An enticing kitchen offers ideal work space for the home gourmet plus all new appliances within the past 15 months. An excellent room for entertaining or just enjoying family time. Stepping down into the basement you'll love the amenities the generous family room holds. Wet bar and room for movie watching and game playing plus 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Quality finishes, tankless water heater and laundry options on each level.