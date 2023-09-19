This remarkable Greensleeves home offers endless space and opportunity. With 6 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 Baths, a huge master suite, sauna, wrap around deck and multiple living areas, this gorgeous west end home features unique architecture and a beautiful highly sought after location on the west end. A beautiful custom kitchen opens onto a large porch and includes a huge pantry and main level laundry room. A private sauna in your very unique master suite adds to the incredible features of this large home. With multiple living spaces, dens, and bonus rooms, this expansive house features numerous private spaces that feel like a home in and of themselves. Step outside into an immaculately manicured yard with a huge graveled playground area, fenced area for dogs and ample space to stretch out. Visit the full video walk through here of this gorgeous home! https://youtu.be/DaTo4nxpHrI