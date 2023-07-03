Remarkable West Billings opportunity on 8.58 Acres with wells! Tastefully updated home with room for everyone. Enjoy your large kitchen and covered 3 season deck to look out on your pastures. Master bedroom includes private attached bathroom with walk in shower. Conveniently located just off of Zoo Drive for quick access to shopping and the interstate. New flooring upstairs and in all bathrooms, updated bathrooms, and new paint and doors throughout. Large detached garage give you plenty of room for your toys. Huge walkout basement family room. Unzoned, bring your horses or even cattle! Plenty of space for the animals and room to build additional outbuildings. 3 wells on the property. 1 for the garage, 1 for the home, and 1 accessible at the back of the lot (needs electricity and a pump). Don't miss the perfect opportunity for country living close to town! Pictures to come!