Love where you LIVE! Beautiful cul-de-sac property that settles right up to The Back 9 trails. Outdoor enthusiasts would value this location in the high-end neighborhood of Ironwood Estates with all the views of Billings rocky rims. This estate offers a 6 bedroom multilevel floor plan, New carpet upstairs, New mudroom lockers, and freshly installed wooden steps to the upstairs. Premium finishes through out this house with hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, granite counters with large chef's island, Backyard iron fencing and so much more. Large lot for room to add a shop and dog friendly access in the garage. Epitome of luxury living and a must see.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $859,900
