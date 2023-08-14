LARGE custom home in Ironwood w/a luxurious owners suite!! 6 bdrms + office, 3.5 baths, 4234 sq ft – FULLY FINISHED! Huge dining – seats 12 comfortably. Den w/vaulted ceiling. Office area w/French doors. Kitchen w/high end appliances, island, solid surface counters, under cabinet lighting, induction cooktop, & walk-in pantry. Living rm w/gas frplce & slider to private patio. Main level owners suite w/sitting area, gas frplce, tile walk-in shower, & HUGE walk-in closet w/built-in dresser, custom racks & washer/dryer. Upper level has 3 bdrms, 1 bath w/2 sinks & tile surround +sitting/game area. Lower level family rm, 2 bdrms & 1 bath w/a jetted tub. Private patio off living rm w/hot tub area, & plumbed for a gas grill. OS, finished, heated 3 car attached garage w/sink. Low maint. landscaping -turf in the front & back yard. Backs to the walking trail. Located across from a city park area.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $879,900
