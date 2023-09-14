This remarkable Briarwood property is a sought-after and impressive home nestled on a large double lot that's perfect for hosting social events. With its outstanding features including a putting green, a wet bar, a theater room, and a game room - all the essentials for entertaining guests are located in one place for your convenience. There are premium speakers throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The poker room could be used as a large safe. Additionally, the property includes a large, heated shop with a separate room for a potential bedroom or office. Keep in mind that this property is just a short walk away from the clubhouse, providing easy access for your golfing needs.