This remarkable Briarwood property is a sought-after and impressive home nestled on a large double lot that's perfect for hosting social events. With its outstanding features including a putting green, a wet bar, a theater room, and a game room - all the essentials for entertaining guests are located in one place for your convenience. There are premium speakers throughout the interior and exterior of the home. The poker room could be used as a large safe. Additionally, the property includes a large, heated shop with a separate room for a potential bedroom or office. Keep in mind that this property is just a short walk away from the clubhouse, providing easy access for your golfing needs.
6 Bedroom Home in Billings - $889,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…