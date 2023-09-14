Riverbend Angler Cabins look out over the first mile of the Bighorn River, one of the most famous tailwater fisheries for trout fishing in the lower 48. These two custom-built cabins on 40+/- acres of land and a quarter mile of river frontage provide a beautiful place to relax and enjoy the landscape after a long day on the river. The property consists of thick brush, cottonwood trees, springs, and coulees with grassland all the way down to the river. These lands are home to pheasants, deer, blackbear, and several other critters. Set in southcentral Montana just north of Wyoming, the cabins are located an hour and a half drive to Billings, Montana to the north and an hour and a half drive to Sheridan, Wyoming to the south. Cabins to be sold turn key furnished. The two cabins are combined in square footage bdrm, bath, etc.