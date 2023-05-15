This unique piece of Montana provides numerous options. The 6 bedroom 3 bath home has plenty of room to stretch out. The additional shed is a meat-cutting room with a walk-in cooler and storage that could be easily transformed into a shop. Turn out your horses and have irrigated hay ground to support your herd. Or, Develop the 107 +/- acres with access to City Water and Sewer in the street into a commercial or multifamily complex, you decide with this flexible zoning opportunity. The world-famous Big Horn River is minutes away with duck, pheasant, and deer hunting close at hand. Located off the reservation and only 5 minutes from downtown Hardin you have country living close in. Currently, high-yielding irrigated ground with water rights. Possibility of a smaller parcel sale (ask agents for details).One bedroom downstairs with a non-egress window.
6 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $1,085,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
YOUR opportunity to own the iconic Sunrise House of Red Lodge. This historic home was completely renovated and restored in 2007 with the utmos…
21 acres in a gorgeous setting on the flanks of the Beartooth Mountains bordering the Custer National Forest to the west, 50 miles east of Yel…
Stunning, historical log/river rock cabin with 2,540 sq. ft. and a garage, located in the heart of the Boulder Valley. You will want to schedu…
COMPLETE & READY TO MOVE INTO! All one level living in this spacious rancher with open floor plan that includes a large kitchen with islan…
Come on into this welcoming Bungalow close to downtown, shopping and dining! The home has beautiful character and is open and welcome when you…