This unique piece of Montana provides numerous options. The 6 bedroom 3 bath home has plenty of room to stretch out. The additional shed is a meat-cutting room with a walk-in cooler and storage that could be easily transformed into a shop. Turn out your horses and have irrigated hay ground to support your herd. Or, Develop the 107 +/- acres with access to City Water and Sewer in the street into a commercial or multifamily complex, you decide with this flexible zoning opportunity. The world-famous Big Horn River is minutes away with duck, pheasant, and deer hunting close at hand. Located off the reservation and only 5 minutes from downtown Hardin you have country living close in. Currently, high-yielding irrigated ground with water rights. Possibility of a smaller parcel sale (ask agents for details).One bedroom downstairs with a non-egress window.