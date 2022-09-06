Exquisite custom home with one of a kind location featuring amazing views of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River & Beartooth Mountains. Enjoy the open concept w/6 bedrooms, 4 with full baths, great room with 21 ft coffered beamed ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace & custom one of a kind sculpture of the Beartooth mountains done by a local artist. Amazing kitchen, high-end appliances, dumbwaiter to transfer items upstairs along with an island with quartz counters & plenty of storage that seats up to 10. Dining room w/full wet-bar and large windows to show off the view. Enjoy the outdoors & views w/the enclosed sun room, covered patio w/gas firepit & coffered ceilings. 5+ car garage, heated shop, beautiful landscape, back-up generator for power.. Truly a masterpiece! Watch the Video Tour: https://www.dropbox.com/s/h9qx2qad27vo0ja/2389%20Clarks%20Point%20Dr-Final%20video.mp4?dl=0
6 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $2,495,000
