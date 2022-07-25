Truly unique 2 story custom log home with many custom extras. Living room has wood fireplace and is open to upper level with many windows to enjoy the views and scenery. Additional office/sitting room on the main provides that extra cozy space. Custom kitchen has many cabinets, built in custom table, and adjacent huge walk in pantry that has a secondary refrigerator. The master suite has it's own private balcony/deck, bath with large jetted tub, separate shower, and vaulted ceiling. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs in addition to the 2 on the main. Recently updated home great room featuring home theater with advanced surround sound and huge screen! This area also features a bar, room to for pool/game table, and its own gas fireplace. Impressive finished garage/shop. Situated on 20 acres with corral, loaf shed, unique rock outcroppings, extra parking, and well water!!
6 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $973,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“The guest had an open carry (handgun) and he shot the suspect,” police said.
The oldest victim was a 72-year-old woman driving an SUV. She and three of her passengers, which included a 3-year-old boy, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
The only senior living facility in one on Montana’s poorest counties will close its doors over the next three months.
A powerful storm passed over the Billings area beginning about 7 p.m. Sunday, bringing dime-sized hail that stripped the leaves from trees, po…
Nine people were rescued from the Yellowstone River after the plastic tubes they were riding on got hung up on a log.
An abandoned railway bridge near Highway 89 that crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston is dangerously close to falling into the water following erosion from high water this spring.
The remains of a motorcycle sit in the middle of 62nd Street West at the intersection with Masters Boulevard, following a fatal crash in Billi…
Kevin Roy Welter, 40, has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence. He is accused of colliding with a motorcycle and killing its driver, 34-year-old Aaron Lurz
The six people were killed when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on the interstate west of Hardin.
Nuisance properties are getting more attention from Billings officials as they became magnets for criminal activity.