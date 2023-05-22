Imagine Rock Creek right out your back door! Only 5 min. to Red Lodge, 6-bed, 6-1/2 bath home on 12.9 wooded acres. Creek access, abundant wildlife, gorgeous mountain views. 4 structures: main house, 30x40 heated shop w/ 2-post hoist, 2-car garage w/ studio apartment & large garden shed. Each bedroom w/ ensuite bath. Licensed bed & breakfast thru 2019. 2 laundry rooms. Wrap-around, covered front porch w/recessed lighting, 40' composite deck w/ entry from breakfast nook & master bdrm. Daylight bsmnt w/ kitchenette & access to covered patio. 12-zone hot water heat. 4 water heaters. Excellent producing well w/ water purification system. Main house: 2 septic tanks; 2X6 construction on exterior walls. New boiler installed 2022. Full interior reno: new kitchen w/ Shaker style cabinets & quartz counters; new paint, new flooring throughout; new recessed lighting & some new lighting fixtures.
6 Bedroom Home in Roberts - $1,479,000
