Price adjustment on this extremely well maintined 6 bdrm, with 1 full bath, 2 3/4 baths & 1 1/2 bath, 3998 sq ft home with 3 car garage. Estate-like grounds on large corner lot. Features inc large native rock fireplace w/wood box, massive picture windows in living room, spacious kitchen w/abundant custom cabinets, 2 ovens, appliances, beautiful newer flooring, ample counter prep space, large laundry/hobby room, covered patio plus a large outside Trex deck, jacuzzi tub, pellet stove, security system, water filtration, softener & RO System, central air conditioning. Recent 2019 improvements incl a TPO membrane roof, Diamond Kote LP Smart Siding, quality Anderson windows & more. Please download the feature list, many upgrades to numerous to list! Location is approx 50 miles from Billings Logan airport, close to the golf course, rodeo /fair grounds, City Park & pool, schools & shopping.