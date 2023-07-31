Absolutely incredible property with a custom 4454 sq ft main house, 924 sq ft rental, 30x60 heated shop, 20x46 enclosed RV storage, 36x12 storage shed, 3-stall horse shelter with water & electric, & full RV hookups. All on 10.888 fenced & irrigated acres. After the hail storm, the exterior of the house was fully updated, including upgrading to triple pane windows. The main floor has a vaulted great room with gorgeous stone fireplace flanked by built-ins. The large kitchen has plenty of room to cook while guests enjoy sitting around the large island. The large master suite is on one end of the house while the other 4 bedrooms, rec room, & lofted sitting area are on the other end. There's a huge office off the great room that could become a 6th bedroom. You won't run out of storage with the walk-in pantry off the kitchen plus the huge separate storage room at the back of the garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $1,100,000
