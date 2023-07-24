Luxurious Modern Farmhouse Re-Imagined with Industrial flare. Full wired Smart Home, Control the home with your smart phone/Tablet. Integrated, high end, Miele appliances. 8 Burner/Double Oven Blue Star Gas Range is in a class by itself. The built in espresso/cappuccino/coffee maker makes you feel you have your own French cafe!! Oiled Wood floors just get more beautiful over time. Enormous main floor laundry/Mud room with custom barn door, 8' door height throughout, open concept living area with 10' Ceilings Main. Basement offers Secondary Master with En-Suite, 2nd laundry and Utility Room all with 9' Ceilings. Garage features in-floor drains in each of the 3 stalls with a doggie wash station. This is truly a one of a kind property.
7 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Billings Horse Property with Water Rights only 5+/- miles from city limits! Charming 1913 Craftsman Home on 10 fenced acres with beautiful han…
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Beautiful property with 1,040 feet of the Blue Ribbon Trout Stream (Upper Spring Creek) flowing through the property along with your own priva…
Admit it, you've driven by this home and had garage envy! Historic charm of yesteryear meets modern conveniences in this one of a kind propert…
This charming cottage style house is the perfect small family/ starter home. With the low price and being out of city limits sitting on 2 lots…