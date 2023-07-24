Luxurious Modern Farmhouse Re-Imagined with Industrial flare. Full wired Smart Home, Control the home with your smart phone/Tablet. Integrated, high end, Miele appliances. 8 Burner/Double Oven Blue Star Gas Range is in a class by itself. The built in espresso/cappuccino/coffee maker makes you feel you have your own French cafe!! Oiled Wood floors just get more beautiful over time. Enormous main floor laundry/Mud room with custom barn door, 8' door height throughout, open concept living area with 10' Ceilings Main. Basement offers Secondary Master with En-Suite, 2nd laundry and Utility Room all with 9' Ceilings. Garage features in-floor drains in each of the 3 stalls with a doggie wash station. This is truly a one of a kind property.