Luxurious Modern Farmhouse Re-Imagined with Industrial flare. Full wired Smart Home, Control the home with your smart phone/Tablet. Integrated, high end, Miele appliances. 8 Burner/Double Oven Blue Star Gas Range is in a class by itself. The built in espresso/cappuccino/coffee maker makes you feel you have your own French cafe!! Oiled Wood floors just get more beautiful over time. Enormous main floor laundry/Mud room with custom barn door, 8' door height throughout, open concept living area with 10' Ceilings Main. Basement offers Secondary Master with En-Suite, 2nd laundry and Utility Room all with 9' Ceilings. Garage features in-floor drains in each of the 3 stalls with a doggie wash station.
7 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great Townhome in a desirable location. All in one level. HOA covers lawn care, sprinklers, snow removal, exterior maintenance, insurance, wat…
This is a MUST SEE! Don't miss this charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 2 blocks from the hospital. This lovely home features spacious…
Quaint and cozy house located on three corner lots. This beautiful gem has been completely remodeled in the last three years. The three-bedroo…
Step into your custom-built Montana dream home with big sky views. Majestic and designed to meld with the land, the ingenious layout of this P…
Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in a convenient West End location. Large master suite with a bathroom and dressing room with washer and dr…