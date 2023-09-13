This property is waiting for someone who wants to live out of town. There are no restrictions on this 2 story home with a full basement. The house was moved from the hospital corridor in downtown Billings It can be a single-family home, or with some additional work, turned into a duplex or even a triplex. It has a kitchen on both the main floor and the second floor. The basement bedrooms are non-egress but could be made fairly easy. If so, the house could become a triplex. It is on a septic tank and cistern. There is a sump pump in the basement. Seller says BRING AN OFFER. The house comes with 2 refrigerators, 2 kitchen stoves, 3 woodstoves, one not installed, and 2 microwaves. The sellers have done a great deal of work for whoever purchases this property, use your imagination to finish the job. New roof in 2022, Selling AS IS.