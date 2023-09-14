PRICE REDUCED!! Amazing home could be yours for an incredible value. Full wired Smart Home, Control the home with your smart phone/Tablet. Integrated, high end, Miele appliances. 8 Burner/Double Oven Blue Star Gas Range is in a class by itself. The built in espresso/cappuccino/coffee maker makes you feel you have your own French cafe!! Oiled Wood floors just get more beautiful over time. Enormous main floor laundry/Mud room with custom barn door, 8' door height throughout, open concept living area with 10' Ceilings Main. Basement offers Secondary Master with En-Suite, 2nd laundry and Utility Room all with 9' Ceilings. Garage features in-floor drains in each of the 3 stalls with a doggie wash station. This is truly a one of a kind property.
7 Bedroom Home in Billings - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to the Broadway Bungalow. Located near the heart of Red Lodge, Montana. This delightful two bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow offers the …
Incredible one of a kind home w/a 12+-car shop/barndominium sitting on 6.6 acres located between Billings & Red Lodge. Home sits on Rock C…
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…
Enjoy life in this charming, centrally located home. Recent updates include the kitchen featuring newer cabinets and appliances. The recently …
Quality custom built 3 bed/2 bath townhome in Northwest Billings. Kitchen boasts quartz countertops, s/s appliances, under cabinet lighting, t…