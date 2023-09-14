Are you looking for a wide open space with lots of work and living space? Do not miss this opportunity! This home, a manufactured home, with an attached addition built on a basement, is 3,160 sq ft, which sets on just under 19 acres. This home boasts 5 bedrooms on the main floor (2 of which have been used as offices) and 2 bedrooms in the basement. From the home, you venture to the exterior area where there are 2 outbuildings, a 40X50 heated shop with a covered lean-to for a boat or RV, and a 30X40 oversized insulated and heated 2-car garage. A third structure and equipment within will convey with the property in which the Sawmill was once worked. There is an additional house site for a building with water and a septic tank. Access to the road is a plus The area is known for wide game hunting. The possibilities for the use of this property are endless, for work or play.