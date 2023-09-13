YOUR opportunity to own the iconic Sunrise House of Red Lodge. This historic home was completely renovated and restored in 2007 with the utmost care and attention to detail. Historic character and aesthetic was maintained while adding modern conveniences and quality construction. Sold fully furnished and equipped with linens and supplies. Each room has its own rich character. Main level features living, office, kitchen, dining, 1/2 bath, laundry, and bed w/ private bath. 2nd Floor has 4 bed w/ private baths, an extra bath, laundry. The lower level can be separate living area with 2 bedrooms, living, kitchen, bath, and laundry with walkout access. Easily accessible attic with "eagles nest" you must see. Elevator access to 3 lvls. This home has the potential to be the premiere bed & breakfast, assisted living facility, short term rental, boarding house, or private residence of Red Lodge.