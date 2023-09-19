How about a beautiful home and successful business all in a small town next to all the hunting and fishing you could ask for, smack dab in the middle of ranch country? The Winnett Motel and Rv Park has a ton of character and just one look, I’m sure you will be impressed. The owner’s have established an impressive clientele and are always full through hunting season, cyclists & Fort Peck fisherman through the summer, ice fishermen in the winter. The home features impressive woodworking throughout w/ 2 bedroom living quarters, 1 full bath with shower and jet tub, garage, back office, sitting room and easy access into the front motel office. The motel has 7 rooms including one ADA compliant room, a large 6 bed hunters’ cabin with poker table. Four RV spots w/ 30/50 amp service. Pride in ownership shows in the perfectly clean and well-maintained motel and home.