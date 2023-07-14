In her bio for Our Children’s Trust, fifth-generation cattle rancher Rikki Held, the lead plaintiff in the constitutional climate change lawsuit Held v. Montana, states, “I want to ensure that basic human rights outlined in the Montana Constitution, such as the right to a clean and healthful environment, are upheld.”

This right is listed as inalienable under Montana’s Constitution. In the groundbreaking trial, 16 young plaintiffs are asking a judge to declare HB 971 unconstitutional.

The law limits Montana’s ability to compete in future energy markets and makes it harder for Montanans to speak up for the health of their communities. Coal plants produce particulate air pollution, as well as carbon dioxide, which can be incredibly harmful to lungs of all ages.

Rikki Held’s ranch is near Colstrip and Cedar Creek. Several times over the past few years the air quality on her family ranch has been ranked as some of the worst in the country due to wildfires and emissions from these plants.

The plaintiffs in Held vs. Montana made headlines nationwide in June, however, they weren’t the only young people working on climate this summer.

This June, the American Conservation Coalition brought 300 activists together in Salt Lake City to celebrate and learn more about the future of conservative environmentalism and market-based environmental policy.

At the summit, the Young Republican National Federation Chairman, Rick Loughery, signed The Climate Commitment on behalf of 5 million Young Republicans to showcase their support for ACC’s vision. We also had seven members of Congress, multiple locally-elected leaders from across the country, industry professionals and other thought leaders speak on their policies, work and belief in the conservative environmental movement. Miss America, a nuclear engineering student, even joined in on the fun!

Montana’s own ACC Branch in Missoula was nominated for Branch of the Year. Their branch leaders have worked hard to bring the Missoula outdoors community together to learn about local issues like the revamping of Marshall Mountain. They’ve also organized cleanups and group hikes that allow people to build community while giving back to their environment.

Young Montanans also joined Citizens’ Climate Lobby who gathered in DC to lobby Congress about climate solutions. There were 895 participants — about 250 of whom were young people — of all political persuasions from all 50 states and they lobbied 436 members of Congress.

As Samantha Block, one of CCL’s incoming Climate Advocacy Fellows said, “Young people will bear the brunt of these disasters. Our future is at stake. Our voices must be heard.”

On June 13, volunteers from the Montana CCL chapters met with the four offices of our congressional delegation to urge them to support clean energy permitting reform, carbon border adjustments and carbon pricing, a policy long supported by CCL.

Climate disruption is not only affecting our ranches and farms but our kids and grandkids as well. If we ignore these changes, your kids’ experience in 4H, Future Farmers of America, and other organizations will look drastically different from your own.

Young people across Montana — who make up a quarter of the population — want commonsense environmental solutions to reduce emissions and protect the “last best place.”

Montana’s congressional delegation should prioritize the issue and work with relevant stakeholders to ensure environmental and economic success for the state.

Investing in all of the above energy solutions — that don’t pick winners and losers — and our climate is also investing in Montana’s future generations, regardless of their creed.

It’s great to see young people like Rikki and the other youth plaintiffs standing up for their future, but this issue is so important it shouldn’t just be left up to the courts.

We appeal to all Montana lawmakers, pass legislation to unlock Montana’s full clean energy potential. This approach is good for your people and good for the planet.