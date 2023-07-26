The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became the law of the land of the free and the home of the brave on July 26, 1990: 33 years ago, 225 years after the American Revolution, 214 years after the Declaration of Independence, and 199 years after the Bill of Rights. Like all these other events and laws, the ADA is a living and revolutionary piece of legislation that causes continuing and dramatic changes, engages people, and promotes positive political upheaval.

Because of the ADA, our society is progressively transforming and becoming more diverse, inclusive, and accessible to disabled students, shoppers, pedestrians, drivers, sports fans, citizens, computer users, travelers, tourists, employees, and employers. It created awareness about our need to understand and welcome people of different dis”abilities” and recognize their right to receive equal treatment and equal access.

LIFTT is as young as the ADA and has been the ADA voice in Southeastern Montana, where we work incessantly to promote diversity, inclusiveness, and accessibility. LIFTT and its partners intend to continue to advocate for those who need reasonable accommodations, such as special education classes, assistive technology, lower curb sidewalks, accessible public transport, restrooms, parks, accessible hotel rooms, and home and vehicle modifications. We will brainstorm with everyone about unique solutions for special situations. The ADA and LIFTT envision an America where the disabled population is among the free and the brave, who are genuinely free from discrimination and know and fearlessly defend their constitutional and ADA rights.

After 33 years of ADA existence, one of the areas we still need improvement is disability inclusion through employment. It is time for America and Montana to eliminate employment discrimination against disabled individuals and recognize their different abilities. The celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the ADA is an excellent opportunity for employers to remove the barriers that prevent disabled candidates from completing job applications successfully, go through the interview process, and become productive employees.

LIFTT commits to continue advocating for disability inclusion and equality for individuals living with invisible (psychological, psychiatric, or emotional) and visible (developmental or physical) disabilities.

Our goal is that in 2024, when we gather to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the ADA, the US Department of Labor statistics will show a significant growth in the number of people with disabilities who were included in society through employment, demonstrating that Montana’s society and economy are complying with the ADA. Disabled employees are capable, educated, hardworking, trustworthy, productive, and fun. Allow us to prove ourselves and live life to the fullest.