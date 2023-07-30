If you like your credit card rewards program, you should know it might go away if the so-called Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 (CCCA) being pushed in Congress were to pass.

The bill’s sponsors failed to gain any traction in 2022, but they have just reintroduced it again this year. This bill will directly hurt local banks, make it harder for folks to access credit, take away credit card points and cash-back rewards, and make credit cards less secure. Senators Tester and Daines, who both serve on the Senate Banking Committee, indicate they oppose the measure, but they need to hear from Montanans who don’t want to lose their airline, hotel, or sporting goods credit cards that earn “points.”

The campaign to pass the CCCA is being waged by the country’s largest retailers including box stores, online sellers and grocery chains in order to capture more “interchange fees” and increase profits. The bill would force card-issuing financial institutions to choose among routing networks set by the Federal Reserve, rather than choose networks that offer the best customer experience and security. Consumers who choose credit card reward programs that offer perks like airline miles or cash back may no longer have these options because card-issuing financial institutions could be forced to end these popular programs. And smaller financial institutions, like your local community bank, may no longer be able to offer credit cards at all because it could be too costly to compete.

Making matters worse, passage of the CCCA could expose credit cards to data security risks. A key component of this legislation is that it will allow the government to mandate which networks can be used for routing credit cards. Rather than allow banks to choose networks based on security and soundness, they will be forced to use a network the government chooses. Banks and card companies make it a top priority to ensure the networks they use are the most secure. Using cheaper, alternative networks being pushed by mega-retailers may not have the same priority.

The bottom line is that Montana consumers and smaller financial institutions would lose out if the Credit Card Competition Act were to pass. Almost everyone has experienced the pain and hassle of credit card fraud, and most of us have cherished “points” accrued with our favorite card. We could lose our valued points card and be left with riskier ones in our wallets if this ill-conceived bill were to pass.

For now, Montana’s congressional delegation seems to understand that Montana consumers would be harmed by a bill that reduces competition in the credit card market, threatens data security, chokes off credit and hurts our small banks. Join us in letting them know how we feel about the so-called Credit Card Competition Act.