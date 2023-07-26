An interesting proposition has surfaced — that we consider expanding the acreage of Yellowstone National Park. This is worth our thoughts.

Ken Burns called National Parks “America’s best idea”. Who would disagree with that observation? His national park series showed a very sacred collection of glorious and unique landscapes that all Americans love and most Americans visit. It is a ritual with most families to take that time-honored pilgrimage at least once, to introduce our children to one or more of these national treasures. It goes all the way back to vintage cars and feeding the bears, both now among the memories.

The ritual often included a special feature — like seeing the red buffalo babies in spring, climbing the Grand, watching the sun rise from the depths of Zion, and as with my family, taking your children down the Bright Angle Trail in the Grand Canyon, which was a multi-generational tradition, although some of us considered it kid torture.

For our beautiful Yellowstone, many of us near neighbors wonder how many more tourists can be ushered through its expanse each year as it grows more popular by the minute, including its global fan club. Then there are today’s problems of the animal inhabitants disrespecting park borders in their search for food. Some scientists are concerned that the relatively small acreage is insufficient to provide migration corridors and gene pools to guarantee biodiversity for some species. All this is overlaid by new and increasing concerns about the ravages of climate change, which, although unpredictable, will most certainly require more space and resources for survival.

One cannot argue that this border expansion is not needed. The increase in the popularity and visitor use of the Park is mind boggling. Nor can it be argued that it would be unpopular. The Park’s biggest danger is being loved to death. Much of the surrounding land is National Forest, already recognized as The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and could be stitched to the Park with no terrible disruption.

And what about National Park management? It is always under the microscope because we all feel a sense of ownership and stewardship for Yellowstone. But national park rules are already set, so we don’t have to rewrite them and try to please a hundred different perspectives. The results of that management speak for themselves. Most of it is positive. The wildlife, fisheries, and ecosystem come first, and are suitably protected. Although millions of people travel through the Park every year, for the most part they are concentrated and not overwhelmingly disruptive. Bicycles can be ridden for many scenic miles down narrow paved roads, but don’t migrate up every mountain trail. There is space for horseback riding and even cookouts with wagons and draft horses. Snow mobiles are provided special winter access, but generally stay on designated roads so those on skis and snowshoes can pursue treks in the most intense solitude on the planet.

The time is short where such a proposition can be considered. So why not consider?