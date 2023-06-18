The 16 young Montanans who have sued in state court seeking a judicial declaration that the state of Montana’s policies violate their right to a clean and healthful environment under Article IX, Section 1, of the Montana Constitution are surely both sincere and well intentioned. Climate change is a serious public concern that should focus the attention of Montana law makers.

The plaintiffs allege that the state’s policies violate their constitutional rights by both contributing to and failing to do enough to combat climate change. They may well be right about the effects of state policies, but it is not within the competence or authority of the judiciary to second guess or override those policies. The trial judge has recognized as much by indicating that the only remedy she will consider is a declaratory judgment. But even a declaration that state policies violate the constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment would require the judge to conclude that there are better policies the executive and Legislature should enact.

The Montana Constitution embraces the principle of separation of powers in three articles establishing and defining the functions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government. The legislature passes laws establishing state policies, the executive implements those laws and the judiciary interprets and enforces the law.

The courts do have the power of judicial review pursuant to which they may declare both legislative and executive acts invalid if they violate the State Constitution. Which brings us to Article XI, Section 1. Paragraph 3 of the Section 1, requires the Legislature to “provide adequate remedies for the protection of the environmental life support system from degradation and provide adequate remedies to prevent unreasonable depletion and degradation of natural resources.”

For the judge to conclude that the State has violated this section she must determine which state policies and actions, among the multitude affecting the environmental life support system, constitute degradation and which are enhancements or have no effect. She must determine which state policies do or will result in unreasonable depletion and degradation of natural resources. How is a judge to make these determinations?

Numerous expert witnesses are testifying on the reality and magnitude of climate change, whether human action is a cause, whether state policies contribute to plaintiffs’ alleged harms, and what policies the state could adopt to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate future harms. All this evidence is relevant to legislative and executive climate change policy-making, but not to the legal issue faced by the court — what are the parameters of the right to a clean and healthful environment and is it enforceable by a court?

Article IX, Section 1, is unique among the rights guaranteed in the Montana Constitution in purporting to impose affirmative duties on the State. Every other provision in the Declaration of Rights of Article II constrains rather than mandates state action. Courts can order the state to cease doing whatever violates individual rights without treading on the legitimate turf of the other branches of government. But a judicial order to enact different policies, or even to declare that existing policies are inadequate, involves the judge in the policy making functions of the political branches.

Article IX, Section 1, is aspirational but not judicially enforceable without breaching the separation of powers. It is, therefore, not surprising that no prior case relying on the half-century old provision has been brought to trial. Whatever the merits of the plaintiffs’ desired policies, they should be assessed in the Legislature, not in the courts. If the plaintiffs and their lawyers are unhappy with the state’s policies relative to climate change, their remedy lies in the messy, but democratic, political process.