Last year, I moved to Billings full of excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to lead a beloved cultural institution, the Yellowstone Art Museum. Museum members, the YAM Board and staff all welcomed me with incredible kindness and generosity. Similarly, new neighbors, colleagues, and community partners from across the state demonstrated that Montana truly is one small town with really long streets. That deep “neighboring” ethos was on full display last week when the YAM’s biggest event of the summer was threatened by unforgiving weather.

For the past 45 years, the YAM has hosted SummerFair, one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the region. The event features artisans from across the country showcasing unique works of pottery, leathercraft, weaving, painting, photography, jewelry, sculpture, and more. At the YAM, we believe that art is for everyone and we see SummerFair as an expression of our commitment to this community. Along with being a museum fundraiser, this event brings people together from all backgrounds around a shared appreciation for art. However, this year, more than ever, it was clear that the YAM was on the receiving end of community care.

Months of planning were behind us as we enthusiastically prepared for SummerFair 2023 outdoors at South Park. After weeks of rainfall leading up to the event, we hoped the skies would clear before opening day. They didn’t. The rain kept coming, and forecasts called for thunderstorms throughout SummerFair weekend.

Our team discussed a full spectrum of options — cancel our signature event, host an outdoor arts fair in a torrential downpour, or find an indoor venue that could hold nearly 100 craft and vendor booths, a performing arts stage, a professional sound system, and multiple food trucks. Out of respect for the artists, sponsors, attendees, and community partners who make SummerFair a destination event annually, our staff wanted to locate a new venue and pivot to an indoor event. Our deadline? Less than 48 hours. Admittedly, I was skeptical.

But, I underestimated just how deep Yellowstone County’s neighboring values run. We reached out to MetraPark, and not only were they willing to host us on unbelievably short notice, they rolled out the red carpet. General Manager Tim Goodridge, Event Coordinator Craig Peterson, Marketing Director Cody Reitz, and Marketing Coordinator Jamie Porter were lifesavers, dropping everything to meet our every need. MetraPark’s entire facilities team went above and beyond at every turn. We thank them all!

Our Yellowstone County Commissioners played a big hand in making this happen, too. The Downtown Business Alliance, our friends at Billings Cultural Partners, and so many others stepped up to support us and help spread the word about a last minute change to an event we had been publicly promoting for months. The leaders at Billings Parks and Recreation were deeply gracious about our unexpected weather-related pivot away from South Park as were the amazing artists and craftspeople who are the heart and soul of SummerFair.

After this outpouring of generosity amidst a downpouring of rain, SummerFair 2023 was a huge success and exceeded our original goals for the event. As blown away as I was by the care extended from the Billings community, I was equally in awe of the YAM staff who worked around the clock to pull out all the stops and maintain the SummerFair tradition.

Montana continues to display how good neighbors are integral to our collective success, and I feel fortunate to live in a community that values collaboration in the face of a storm. On behalf of everyone at the Yellowstone Art Museum, thank you!