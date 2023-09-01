Human trafficking cases in Montana are on the rise. In 2022 Montana’s Department of Justice human trafficking investigators saw a 300% increase in cases over the prior year. Even more staggeringly, they’ve seen an 871% increase since 2015.

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery, with unwilling victims who are coerced into slavery — and this cannot stand! This is why, with the support of the Montana Department of Justice, I introduced HB 112 during the 2023 legislative session to revise Montana law in a way that provides more tools for prosecutors, while also protecting the victims exploited by this heinous crime.

Even though bills were passed in prior sessions that addressed human trafficking, no one has been convicted under those laws. It became clear that the language needed to be strengthened and clarified so law enforcement and prosecutors could easily understand, prove, and apply the law.

HB 112 creates a specific offense for child sex trafficking. This offense now carries a mandatory 100-year sentence with no deferral, no suspension, and no parole eligibility in the first 25 years. All sentences have been increased and minimum sentences have been set.

There is a demand for human trafficking in Montana. Previously those who solicit child sex trafficking in Montana could be charged with a misdemeanor up to four times. This is unconscionable, and so HB 112 made it a felony. Those who prey on our children, by soliciting child sex trafficking can now be held strictly liable for their actions. This eliminates the defense that the child consented, or that the patron was unaware the victim was a minor.

I’m proud to have introduced this legislation, and with the passage of HB 112 the Montana Legislature, the Montana Department of Justice and Governor Gianforte made it clear — Montanans are not for sale and human trafficking will not be tolerated in Montana.