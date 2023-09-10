In July, the Billings City Council voted to ask residents an important question: what do we want our city to look like moving forward? By placing the Parks, Trails, and Recreation Center Bond on the November ballot, our elected leaders demonstrated that they are listening to voices across our community clamoring for this important investment.

So what is this plan, and what do you get as a result?

First, every neighborhood will see existing parks completed or expanded. Places like Castle Rock and Centennial Parks will finally be finished according to their adopted master plans. Many parks will see the creation of recreation centers, ensuring our youth and seniors have safe, engaging activities and places to gather close to home.

We will finish critical missing links in our trail system. Billings is Montana’s trailhead, and it’s only fitting that our residents have well maintained, interconnected trails for exploring our city.

And we will build a multi-generational, multi-purpose recreational center that Billings deserves. Located at Amend Park, it features athletic courts that can be used for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and much more; an indoor walking track for year-round exercise; a leisure pool for programs like Learn to Swim, Aqua Zumba, water aerobics, and year-round swim lessons for all ages; and a gathering space to bring people together. It also gives youth sports leagues adequate facilities to compete and host regional tournaments, bringing economic opportunity to Billings and saving families from long road trips for these events.

Building and improving these assets is not some wish-list luxury. These actions are directly tied to the health and well-being of an entire community. We know from national studies that your zip code says more about your health than any other indicator. This plan provides access to outdoor activities in every neighborhood, as well as an indoor recreation center that can be used for activities year-round.

What’s more, activating and maintaining these spaces is a benefit to public safety. Activated and well-lit parks serve as a hub for our community, enhancing vigilance and eyes on the streets, and help to reduce the risk of gun violence in particular.

There’s never an ideal time to ask people to raise their own taxes. What makes this proposal unique, however, is just how affordable it is. If you’re a homeowner whose home is assessed at the median market value, which for Billings is around $300,000, then you would expect to pay just $13 per month to fund all of these incredible parks, trails, and recreation centers contained in the Bond package. These costs will phase in over 3-5 years, then decrease over time as the city continues to grow, until being fully paid off in 20 years.

Importantly, Billings businesses and civic organizations are working hard to identify revenue sources that will help to reduce the impact to your property tax bill. Efforts are underway to raise $6 million in private donations, plus another $6 million through grants, which will go directly toward these projects. This measure will allow the city to access matching grants to stretch every dollar and maximize the impact of taxpayer investment.

To date, we also anticipate an estimated $25 million contribution from the South Billings Urban Renewal Association; $13 million in naming rights, advertising, sponsorships, and temporary facility surcharges on events, tournaments, and leagues; and $8 million over 10 years from the Billings Tourism Business Improvement District for promotional, marketing, administrative, and operational expenses. These resources demonstrate a shared commitment to investing in all of our neighborhoods.

We know this is a big ask of our community. But Billings has not completed a new park in over 40 years, and voters have not even been asked to pass a Parks bond since 1999. South Park Pool is over 100 years old and in desperate need of updated facilities. And Centennial Ice Arena has outlived its useful life, becoming a challenge to properly maintain. The longer we wait to build and improve our parks, trails, and recreation infrastructure, the more it will cost us in the long run. Investing in our system now can avoid more costly problems in future years – and give us the world-class amenities we, the residents of Montana’s largest city – deserve today.

Passing the Parks, Trails, and Recreation Bond measure says YES to a more vibrant city. Visit PlayItForwardBillings.com to learn more about the details. I hope you’ll join your neighbors in voting to approve this amazing opportunity in November.