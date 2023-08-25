Most Montanans, whether they live in urban or rural communities, are shocked by their recent property reappraisals. Now, folks are coming to grips that this also means a hit to their pocketbooks from upcoming homeowner property tax increases. Despite all the brouhaha over the state’s $2.5+ billion budget surplus, homeowners are receiving a tax hike. Statewide there will be a permanent $81 million annual homeowner property tax increase of which Yellowstone County homeowners will be paying $21 million — approximately 25% of the total direct state property taxes hike. Tax shifts will also hit homeowners.

Was this necessary or a surprise? No. Unfortunately, the 2023 GOP leadership and the governor ignored a November 2022, Montana Department of Revenue (DOR) warning that that homeowners were facing huge increases in property valuations — which would mean more taxes unless the Legislature acted. The DOR advised lowering the tax rate on homes from 1.35% to 0.94% (as well as the lowering the rate for commercial property) to avoid the resulting tax increases.

This straightforward adjustment — as previous legislatures have done when faced with high appraisals — would have kept homeowner property taxes pretty much the same. These simple rate changes would be “revenue neutral” and given the huge budget surplus, the state didn’t need the additional funds. But…..

These 2023 property value increases may be a record high for residential, at 46% statewide, but it doesn’t have to mean a big jump in your tax bill. I represented Billings Heights during the 2009 Legislature when the state government faced a similar jump in appraised values. But we protected homeowners, and their pocketbooks. The 2009 Billings legislative delegation, working on a bipartisan basis, supported adjusting the tax rates so you didn’t have to pay more. Similar adjustments have been done by prior legislatures.

Unfortunately, there’s also a double whammy which moves or shifts an even greater tax burden onto homeowners. Recent DOR data shows taxes will decline in Yellowstone County for airlines, railroads, telecommunications, and electrical generation by 10%; pipelines 8% and business equipment, 6% respectively. Homeowners (statewide) will pick up a larger share of the tax burden. Homeowners share of the state’s property tax burden is climbing to almost 58% — up from 49% a few short years ago.

The finger pointing has started; GOP leadership is blaming local governments for increased taxes. However, this ignores existing Montana law which prevents local governments from getting a windfall from these increases in property valuations/appraisals — a law that’s been on the books for years.

Meanwhile, people are increasingly fearful about being priced out of their homes. As a legislator, going door to door, I met many folks who worked multiple jobs, kept a tight budget, and worried about rising expenses. These increases are a big deal. All told, failure to act by the GOP supermajority adds up to almost $200 million in annual permanent tax increases on homeowners. Renters will also feel the pain, as landlords are likely to pass on property tax hikes.

Why am I speaking out? First, standing up for homeowners is critical, as everyday Montanans, along with small businesses are the backbone of this great state. Second, legislators and the governor are supposed to “get the job done” to solve problems, not create more problems. The number of lawsuits being filed post the 2023 session might suggest otherwise.

Maybe it’s time to let the governor know: Homeowners deserve a fair shake.

Kim Gillan is a former legislator from Billings (1997-2012). She served on the tax committee for many sessions. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false