If you want to teach a kid about real life, join 4-H.

Turns out that even means learning the reality of living with Montana’s wildlife.

I grew up in the 4-H program, raising pigs and riding horses in the tiny former mlll town of Kila, Montana. It was an enriching experience for me, so I was delighted when my 13-year-old son, Louis, wanted to follow suit.

One lifelong benefit of the 4-H livestock program is that kids learn that you have to do things yourself. For Louis, that meant putting up $400 apiece for a pair of a piglets to raise from weaning to market size. He worked with his grandfather to build a pen on the same property where I did decades before.

But livestock raising is different in northwestern Montana, compared to a lot of more domesticated parts of the country. We see more predators, including mountain lions, wolves, coyotes, black bears and grizzly bears.

We wanted to keep Louis’ animals safe.

Those Berkshire cross pigs — named Sugar and Ginger — started their life with us weighing less than 50 pounds, but by the end of summer would grow to nearly 250 pounds. We were aware that we were putting a potential bear-magnet near rural homes in this forested landscape.

First off, that meant buying a wildlife-resistant container for holding the pig feed. But with the help of USDA Wildlife Services, we also surrounded Louis’ pig pen with electric fencing. The fencing was powered by solar energy to function off the grid.

Wildlife is just a fact of life in western Montana. We wouldn’t want it any other way. That does mean taking extra steps to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It’s always better than to try to avoid trouble than to try to clean up a problem.

Thankfully, agencies like USDA Wildlife Services, U.S. Fish & Wildlife, and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks have programs to help reduce conflicts between livestock and wildlife.

Some of these programs are for 4-H’ers and other small operations. Other tools, such as range riders, electric fencing and carcass disposal, are better suited for large, commercial operations. Each kind of operation requires unique considerations.

Of course, grizzly bears get a lot of the attention these days and for good reason. But the tools and actions we use to protect livestock from grizzly bears will also prevent conflicts with smaller meat-eaters, from coyotes to black bears.

We feel very fortunate to have had this program and encourage wildlife management agencies and elected officials to support them at the local and state level.

Since wildlife belongs to everyone, it’s only fair to share the costs of these programs so they don’t only fall on the backs of livestock producers.

Several times a week, through spring and summer, Louis did his part. He made sure his pigs were healthy, well-fed and safe. Come time for the county fair, he made sure the pigs were clean and cool. He ended up earning two blue ribbons and the show pig did well at auction. Our entire family shared his pride.

In fact, now Louis is considering raising a steer and his siblings are talking about raising pigs of their own. Our workload may increase but the lessons will keep coming.

Some 20,000 kids are in 4-H across Montana. While not all of them raise livestock, many do, from poultry and rabbits to sheep, pigs and cattle.

Among the many lessons they’re learning is that people and wildlife can coexist when we work together and plan ahead.