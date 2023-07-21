Who exactly does Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks serve? Presumably, the entirety of the Montanan public, with decisions presumably reflecting scientific management of all of Montana's wild resources for all users.

Two weeks ago, Montana based non-profit Wolves of the Rockies hosted a Yellowstone Wolf Summit in Gardiner. Wolves of the Rockies' agenda is simply the scientific management of wolves as a wildlife species through policies that take into account non-consumptive users in addition to consumptive interests. One of the major focal points of the summit was the dangers of allowing extremists on all sides to dominate issues of wolves (and other wildlife) and the need to understand the sincere concerns of fellow Westerners who see wolves through a different lens than ourselves. We believe it is through good faith relationships, transparency and policies based on reality that all sides will ultimately come out ahead.

Summit speakers included livestock owners who live in wolf country. They included ethical hunters who venture into the Rocky Mountain wilderness in the hopes of filling up their winter freezer with elk meat. They even included the lead wolf biologist of Wyoming Game & Fish.

But they did not include Montana FWP. Not for lack of invitation. Wolves of the Rockies asked FWP over 10 months ago to participate in the June 2023 summit, and asked again on at least five subsequent occasions, only to be first refused by the previous director Hank Worsech and then by the new director Dustin Temple. Additional FWP leadership either refused or ignored all invitations.

We didn't want FWP to send someone to our wolf conference so they could be heckled; that would serve absolutely no purpose for us. We wanted someone representing our wildlife resource management agency to answer honest questions, explain the data behind their wolf management policies, and to simply engage with us as legitimate stakeholders.

FWP works regularly and closely with the Montana Trappers Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Safari Club International, and a host of other targeted wildlife interests.

And that brings us back to the initial question posed above. If FWP is truly serving the people of Montana, then it must start extending its engagement beyond only consumptive users, as well as cease pretending that a handful of organizations with deep pockets speak for all hunters.

Furthermore, if FWP is indeed managing wildlife based on sound science and the long established American tradition of the public trust, then it is quite perplexing that they routinely refuse to engage non-consumptive users or clearly explain the data behind their decision making. Why for example do we need a complete open season (no quota) on wolves, with individuals able to now obtain 10 wolf tags by hunting and another 10 by trapping, with said individuals then paid by the state for each dead wolf (which is a bounty, despite the state calling it "reimbursement") even in areas of the state with elk populations above management objectives and miniscule livestock losses?

Why does the FWP insist on ignoring the tens of thousands of Montanan wildlife wildlife watchers, the tens of millions of dollars that wolf-watching and other wildlife watching brings to Montana communities, and those outdoorsmen who know that the responsible carnivore management promised by the state is nothing like the wholesale slaughter through any means imaginable that the state is actually delivering? Finally, why does FWP aggressively resist any fiscal benefits that could be provided by inclusion of wildlife watchers, including killing a voluntary Wolf Stamp for which all proceeds would have directly funded all non-lethal aspects of Montana's wolf program?

It seems that FWP refuses to even acknowledge that wildlife management governed by science and enacted on behalf of all Montanans' interests is desirable, or even possible.

We want win-win. We're tired of the paradigm of "win-lose", and wildlife watchers getting the seats at the table that our numbers warrant to hold FWP accountable to reality is not the death knell for Western culture. It's an affirmation of Montana values of equality, responsibility and fair governance.

We have no interest in banning big game hunting or destroying the small family rancher.

Of course, if FWP bothered to come to the summit, they would have learned that.