Like many Americans, we have a long list of issues we want Congress to address, but few are more urgent to us than the need to combat climate volatility which is resulting in more weather disruption, like last year’s catastrophic flooding.

Often, the loudest voices on climate are left-of-center, and there is a common falsehood that conservatives do not care about climate.

Most Americans do.

Conservatives must be vocal about the common-sense solutions that can cut emissions and boost clean domestic energy. How else can policies that avoid big government overreach and make the U.S. economically competitive be brought to the table?

As volunteers with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, we have been motivated by our Montanan values to advocate for less pollution and a stable climate. We want to respect and protect our natural resources, and we feel a duty to leave the earth in better shape than we found it for future generations.

Our modern lives wouldn’t be possible without fossil fuels, and we can be grateful for that. But with cleaner-energy options that do not add to carbon pollution and alter our climate, it’s time to transition in a way that powers the American economy forward, promotes domestic manufacturing, and creates jobs.

This is already occurring in states like Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Texas where the continued build-out of renewables is attracting billions in new investments, new factories, and thousands of new jobs.

As the Wall Street Journal recently reported, “Record spending on manufacturing construction heralds a made-in-the-U.S. rebound, stoked by green-energy incentives and concerns about foreign supply chains; ‘this [transition] is here to stay.”

NorthWestern Energy’s Laurel plant will add more carbon pollution to the atmosphere. The more carbon pollution we, in Montana, or any other state, emit into the atmosphere, the worse the impacts will be for us.

Energy experts have demonstrated that Montana, with its wind, solar, and hydro resources can “match all-purpose energy demand with wind-water-solar (WWS) supply, storage, and demand response…” without emitting greenhouse gasses that pollute the air. Energy storage will be a game changer and is a crucial piece of this program. Using a combination of storage methods, we can match demand with 100% WWS supply.

In Montana, climate innovation done the right way can lead to lucrative investments, lower energy bills, and good jobs.

Clean domestic energy is also crucial for national security. The U.S. and our allies are better off when we can’t be bullied by oil countries with a stranglehold over global energy prices. Boosting and strengthening our domestic output is good for local prices and global stability.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby advocates for carbon pricing and clean energy permitting reform.

Carbon pricing is essential to reducing carbon pollution by sending a price signal through the economy. Businesses respond by becoming more energy efficient and developing new sources of clean, renewable energy, leading to reduced emissions. It could reduce America’s carbon pollution by 50% by 2030, and reach net zero [carbon production] by 2050. Congress should and could enact this market-based approach this year.

We need clean-energy permitting reform that lets transmission lines be permitted and built much faster, reduces the amount of time it takes to get clean energy projects built, makes federal agencies more efficient, and ensures robust and early community engagement.

We want energy freedom rather than being dictated to by utility companies under the guise of consumer protection.

We all need to ask our Members of Congress to support free-market solutions, such as carbon pricing, to help us quickly make the clean-energy transition, boost the economy, and bring good-paying clean-energy jobs to Montana. For more information, please see citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/.

Contact Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester, and Representatives Matt Rosendale and Ryan Zinke to ensure climate solutions work for Montana residents, and let them know it is your priority (cclusa.org/call).

It is our hope that you will be moved to take action. Together, we can ensure that the energy we use to power our economy results in a healthier, cleaner, and safer Montana and America.