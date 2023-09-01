Ask the neighbors this question at your Labor Day picnic. Where did all the workers go? Remember when contractors actually advertised for work and job postings resulted in dozens of qualified applicants? Those days are long gone. Labor built America, so there is no better time than Labor Day to reflect on how Billings can retain and attract the workers who will determine our future.

The labor shortage is not going away. Our economy must grow to support more population, attract capital investment, and increase income. Growth requires more skilled workers and greater productivity, but the labor pipeline is getting smaller, not bigger. In 1980, the median age in the United States was 30. Today it is 39. The working-age population shrinks a bit every year. The percentage of women who work outside the home, a number which increased steadily over the past 50 years, has now plateaued. The rate of legal immigration into the United States has been essentially flat for 150 years. The World Bank predicts that the number of working-age people in the U.S. will decline by over 3% in the next decade.

Our community is not immune from these trends. Montana is the oldest state west of the Mississippi, and our unemployment rate is 2.5 percent compared to 3.8 percent nationally. That might have once been a point of pride, but most economists believe “full employment” happens at about 5% and that very low unemployment prevents business expansion, fuels inflation, and hampers economic growth.

Why should we care? A shortage of plumbers might be an inconvenience, but when you cannot find a trauma surgeon, you might be dead. When you cannot find a nurse for your elderly spouse or parent, you are the nurse. When your business cannot replace a key employee, it might have to settle for a good bankruptcy lawyer. And even if you can find those people, scarcity drives up price. It’s not a coincidence that experienced plumbers charge $100 per hour.

What is the solution? Like other commodities, labor responds to market forces. Billings is in constant competition with other communities to retain and attract skilled talent, especially highly mobile younger workers. That competition includes not just Montana communities but also Austin, Bismarck, Boulder, Boston, Denver, Salt Lake, Seattle, and many other cities all around the U.S. and, increasingly, the world. To come out on top in these “Talent Wars,” Billings has to out-hustle our competitors.

How? First, by acknowledging that this is a seller’s market, and the employee is the seller. That means making sure the job is an attractive one. Salaries must be competitive based on regional and national standards (subtracting a “Montana discount” is risky), and work-life balance and advancement opportunities should be appealing.

But a good job is not enough. With unemployment around 3% and telecommuting here to stay, workers in all but the most specialized fields increasingly decide where they want to live and then look for a job there. Many jobs are fungible; communities are not. More than ever, workers are motivated by lifestyle factors like cost of living, housing availability, public safety, community pride, nightlife, a diverse and welcoming population, good schools, and recreational opportunities.

Fortunately, Billings punches above its weight in many of these areas. Our community consistently ranks high in the Wall Street Journal’s quarterly Index of Emerging Residential Markets, and a survey by moveBuddha.com revealed that in 2021 there were 3.9 people who moved to Billings for each one who moved out.

But Montana’s largest city will have to do even better in the years ahead. Our crime rate for the first half of 2023 is down roughly 18% from its peak during that period in 2021, and we need that trend to continue. Billings’ population doubled over the last 40 years, but during that period we did not build even one new large park, and our trail system remains incomplete. Billings also has no public indoor recreational facilities for our youth, seniors, or citizens of any age.

If we want skilled workers and our adult children to choose Billings over our competitors, we can’t let up. After all, there is no better place to live and work in the world!