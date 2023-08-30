Sharing the results of their Resident Elk Hunter Survey, FWP’s press release and summary tout that 73 percent of respondents “are satisfied with elk management.”

Given the contention around elk management, this surprised us. So, we looked closer.

FWP employs the commonly accepted 5-point numerical Likert scale to gauge hunter satisfaction, which provides the following five choices: 1 and 2 to measure dissatisfaction, a neutral option (3, signaling neither satisfied nor dissatisfied), and 4 and 5 to measure satisfaction.

38% reported neutral, neither satisfied nor dissatisfied; 35% answered satisfied or very satisfied; 27% responded as dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

So where is FWP getting 73% being ‘satisfied?’

Well, they’re counting the ‘3’ answers as satisfied. This isn’t how the Likert scale is usually utilized. When we inquired, we were told via email that “folks can interpret the results in their own way.”

Following FWP’s logic, we could just as easily count those ‘3s’ as dissatisfied, meaning 65% would be dissatisfied. This would be alarming as FWP is required, among other things, to manage for hunter satisfaction. Neutrals should be counted as neutrals.

FWP also declares that “hunters preferred less restrictive elk hunting regulations across the state compared to more restrictive regulations that would limit opportunity in favor of hunting for older class bulls,” and “harvesting a mature bull was the least important reason for hunting elk in Montana.”

Again, let’s dig deeper.

45% of respondents said, ‘to harvest a mature bull’ was “important “or “very important.” Only 27% said “unimportant” or “very unimportant.” Others were indifferent. These responses suggest that Montanans actually do care about encountering mature bulls.

FWP’s survey also fails to recognize that Montanans aren’t currently faced with an either-or scenario. Unsurprisingly, hunters in general areas want to hunt there every year. But could many of those same hunters also support limited entry opportunities elsewhere in the state that they can only enjoy every so often? Probably so, or at least to the extent that FWP’s conclusion should be viewed with skepticism.

The results also tell us that Montana hunters think there are too few mature bulls where they hunt (63%), and at the same time too many hunters (60%). This suggests support for limited-entry areas.

Combined with the response that 69% would like to hunt their regions every year, these three siloed questions show us that elk hunters, unsurprisingly, want to a) hunt every year, b) encounter older elk, and c) see fewer hunters.

Can hunters have it all three ways at once? Of course not. That’s why these results should be taken with a grain of salt.

FWP has already stated that they intend “to use results from this survey as an important piece of information in the consideration of future management.” Our fear is that these poorly interpreted results may be used to wrongly justify moving from limited-entry units to over the counter, a change we see proposed in FWP’s recently released Draft Elk Management Plan. We strongly disagree that this is what the results suggest.

If we continue to employ a hybrid of ample opportunities on general tags while still offering limited-entry permits, and double down on things like strengthening hunter-landowner relations, improving public lands habitat, and increasing access to inaccessible elk, we envision a future survey where 73% of Montanans are truly satisfied with elk management.

But we’re not there yet, and this survey offers little guidance to get us there. See for yourself at bit.ly/3PaavQZ.