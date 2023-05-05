“Republicans for too long have told everyone what we don’t like. Now it’s important for us to articulate what we do like,” Congressman John Curtis (R-Utah), founder of the Conservative Climate Caucus, said earlier this year. “We don’t need to sacrifice energy independence, and we don’t need to sacrifice affordable prices, and we can reduce [carbon] emissions.”

Perhaps you are skeptical about Curtis’s comments. Perhaps you agree with Bob Inglis, a former Republican congressman, who once said, “Climate change is nonsense!”

But a few years back, Bob, a staunch South Carolina conservative, changed his mind after his son implored him to learn more on the topic. Inglis went on a fact-finding mission that took him from the melting polar ice of Antarctica to the threatened coral reefs of Australia. Inglis saw the evidence for himself that our climate is altering as we burn fossil fuels — carbon pollution stays in the atmosphere adding to a snug heat-trapping blanket warming the planet that sustains us.

Perhaps you’ve seen some evidence too. Have you noticed changes in Montana’s climate? Have the winters altered? Are droughts and floods more extreme? Are hay crops consistent for cattle? Are there more smoke-filled days?

You’re not alone.

“The climate is changing, and decades of a global industrial era that has brought prosperity to the world has also contributed to that change.” This is the first statement of the Conservative Climate Caucus, which currently includes 77 Republican House members of Congress.

Surprised? Don’t be. We know that historically, the Republican Party has been the party for the environment. We think conservatives should lead when it comes to climate change, instead of letting our left-leaning neighbors “own” the conservation movement we started.

Traditionally conservative communities have plenty to be concerned about in terms of climate change. Military bases across the world are vulnerable to extreme weather and flooding. Those in agriculture have noticed historic swings in temperature and precipitation. Even hunters, anglers, and outdoorsmen's favorite pastimes are threatened by a changing climate.

However, conservatives have genuine concerns about maintaining a robust, stable economy. We face the increasing problem of living in flood-prone zones and being unable to renew our insurance policies. If we allow unchecked climate change to continue, it will hurt our home values, raise interest rates, and make acquiring loans more difficult.

Government regulations, a favorite of the left, do not effectively solve climate change. This is why conservatives and right-of-center folks must be supported to speak up on the climate solutions that make sense to us.

The recent Citizens’ Climate Lobby-sponsored Conservative Climate Conference brought together over a hundred climate-concerned conservatives from all over the country, of varied age demographics, and all walks of life.

Together we advocated for commonsense climate legislation such as hastening the time permitting takes for effective clean-energy projects, something already supported by Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale.

It was motivating to see conservatives entering into joint ownership of this issue and exploring ways to tackle climate change in a fiscally conservative way.

Conservatives must enter into a joint ownership of this issue and look to the unique value that a conservative perspective can bring. We’ve loaded the dice for extreme weather events, but we have solutions to unload them.

Chris Barnard, Vice President of External Affairs at the American Conservation Coalition (ACC), said, “We need to be a lot bolder about the fact that we are conservatives and we care about climate change.”