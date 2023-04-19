Once upon a time, the true measure of a ‘good’ Republican was their laser focus on reeling in tax increases, shrinking the size of government, and passing a fiscally conservative budget. The Republicans of my grandfather’s time were the Grand Old Party that wanted your hard-earned dollars to stay in your pocket, protecting the average Joe from government overreach into their family life. But now I'm blinded by the price tag Montana Republicans are putting on our budget — recklessly spending well over $14 billion of our hard-earned taxpayer money. This doesn’t look like a conservative budget. I really wonder how any respectable Republican in Helena can vote for this budget and still call themselves conservative.

I care about responsible government — after this past election, Montanans like myself expected change to come in the form of meaningful belt-tightening in state government; however, this $14 billion in reckless spending represents an almost 15% increase over the last budget. That’s about $2 billion dollars more than the 2021 budget. And they're not done spending yet. In the last few weeks alone, Republicans have suggested an additional $5.3 billion in spending outside of the state budget. Republicans in Helena have spent their days writing blank checks to increase spending for State Agencies. For example, the Department of Health and Human Services (Montana's biggest State Agency) has increased their budget and doubled their inflationary funds. I know inflation is hitting Montana hard, but to let the biggest state agency double-dip on “inflation” increases is pretty hard to stomach. At its core, this budget from our supposedly Republican legislators is just forking over slush funds to the government with no strings attached: nothing about that sounds fiscally conservative to me.

Republicans have a supermajority in the state Legislature, so I’m struggling to find a reason why they’ve forgotten what it really means to be conservative. It feels like a bunch of kids got the keys to the candy store and went wild, instead of delivering a real conservative vision for the state.

It’s time for the people that helped us give Republicans unprecedented majorities to make sure they do what we expect them to do. Every reader should call the Capitol in Helena at 406-444-4800 and encourage Yellowstone County Republicans to vote NO when the budget gets to the Senate. Senators Brad Molnar, Tom McGillvray, Dennis Lenz, Chris Friedel, Forrest Mandeville, Kenneth Bogner, Barry Usher, and Daniel Zolnikov — if you don’t trim this fiscally irresponsible budget and say no to reckless spending, then voters will know your small government chest-beating on the campaign trail turned out to be nothing but faux fiscal conservatism.