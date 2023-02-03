Our forefathers clearly understood the importance of freedom of thought. Ben Franklin said, “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom — and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech.” Our forefathers were voracious readers, interested in science, and curious about how the world worked.

As a born and raised Montanan, I know from personal experience our schools and school libraries, have been supporting that freedom of thought very well for children and adults for generations. However, the Montana House is perilously close to upending the role our teachers have in that American system with House Bill 234, a proposal to criminalize teacher-librarians and educators if they collect or curate anything that might be considered ‘obscene.’

The history of obscenity laws exempting schools, and school libraries in our state goes back to the Reagan era, and its roots go back further than that, Criminal obscenity laws are about pornography, adult movie theaters, and adult bookstores. and extending those criminal penalties to schools would make our jobs immeasurably more difficult. I am in my ninth year as a school librarian, and students generally follow their parents’ guidance when choosing materials. I guide my students to materials that are appropriate for their age and reading levels, however, I cannot stand in for parents when it comes to which books, they want their children to read.

Changing the state obscenity law will not create new protections for children. It will do nothing except encourage harassment of teacher librarians and other educators. Many of our school districts have limited funds. Redefining who is subject to prosecution under “obscenity" in this bill would expose these institutions and civil servants to frivolous and costly lawsuits that none of us can afford.

School boards and superintendents have policy in place concerning collection development policies for school libraries as well as curriculum selection in accordance with state standards that the Board of Public Education approved. This system has been working well for decades. I want students to learn science. I want our future farmers and ranchers to learn how to successfully breed and take care of their animals. I do not want their education hindered because someone might consider talking about breeding animals or human anatomy as obscene.

I believe that parents are responsible for reviewing what their children are reading. If they personally disapprove of a book, don’t read it. Parents have a right to tell their children what they can and cannot read, but they are not entitled to take that right from other people's children.

We are calling on the Legislature to maintain the laws as written. Protect the freedom of thought. Protect your school districts from frivolous lawsuits. Let your legislators know that bills criminalizing teachers and librarians are wrong for Montana.