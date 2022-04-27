Barbara Bryan: Crucial issues at stake in school board election

The recent profiles of Billings Public Schools (BPS) board candidates reveal stark choices about censorship, parental rights, curriculum, and the role of trustees. Think carefully about who and what you vote for.

Based on my school board experience, I recommend support for these candidates in the contested BPS board districts: Brian Yates in District 7; Zack Terakedis in District 4; Scott McCullough in District 3; and Teresa Larsen in District 5. Most other candidates are running as a bloc (they have placed group ads) and have troubling views on key issues. Consider:

CENSORSHIP. Political and personal views don’t belong in decisions about library books or curriculum. Schools are places for learning and discussion. Censoring realities and views we disagree with is a slippery slope towards narrow-mindedness and ignorance. Let’s be clear: books don’t make a child gay, and teaching established science and all sides of history is fully appropriate. The “bloc” candidates appear to be on the side of censorship.

PARENTAL RIGHTS. This a buzz word for not following rules and policy. An organization as large as BPS must have rules and apply them consistently. Parents generally shouldn’t be able to opt out of well-reasoned, fact-based curricula, policy, lesson plans, and safety rules. An “everyone for themselves” mentality leads to chaos and sends the wrong message to children (i.e., they don’t have to follow the rules either). Teachers are seeing increased discipline problems in their classrooms due to this very issue. The “bloc” candidates seem to think the desires of individual parents should overrule the common good.

SCHOOL CHOICE. School choice can be good under some circumstances, such as with properly structured public charter schools or schools like the Career Center. But giving parents the choice to use public school dollars to pay for private schooling is truly radical. The children left behind under such a system to learn in chronically underfunded public classrooms will face the lifelong consequences of a poor education. We’ll all pay for that through higher dropout rates, more crime, more burden on social services, and poorer public health.

The “bloc” candidates seem to think the public should pay for whatever kind of education a parent thinks best, regardless of that education’s political content, religious content, scientific accuracy or inaccuracy, or censorship of ideas.

ROLE OF THE BOARD. Trustee misunderstanding of the board’s role is a problem in just about every school district. The board’s job is not to micromanage teachers and administrators but to set policy and fiscal priorities and advocate for adequate funding.

Further, good board members don’t just walk on the job and start making decisions. They aren’t qualified merely by being parents. Rather, they study hard to get up to speed on complex issues. They understand budgeting and finance. They base their decisions on competing needs, facts, and analysis, not on popularity, union pressure, or who makes the most noise. The “bloc” candidates seem not to fully grasp this dynamic.

I don’t defend everything the board and school district do. I saw great room for improvement in my 15-plus years of intense school district involvement. Today, BPS faces many serious problems and challenges, including budget shortfalls due to the construction of new schools, the end of COVID dollars, and the deep divisions in America today. We need board members that will spend the time and do the work, will support open discussion of ideas, will support rigorous and fact-based curriculum, will spend taxpayer dollars wisely, will leave their politics at home, and will work to keep the “public” in public school funding.

I urge the people of Billings to support the candidates named earlier in this letter.

Barbara Bryan has a degree in civil engineering and has worked as an engineer, freelance business writer, and artist. She has been involved in efforts to retain neighborhood schools, renovate all schools to 21st century standards, expand the Career Center, and improve district transparency and public participation. She has also served on the school board for Billings Public Schools as a trustee and chair.

