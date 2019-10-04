Over 40 years ago my family moved to Billings and by curious happenstance, with the exception of my U.S. Navy service, I have been a Heights resident the entire time.
I have had many different careers during my time in Billings. I have worked in retail, manufacturing, nonprofits, and the telecommunications industry. In addition to my varied work history, I have also served on the boards of several charities.
One of my happiest jobs was working with economically disadvantaged Billings residents, especially those living on the streets. Too many people never take the time to get to know folks who are down on their luck and as I befriended many of our street people, I gained a greater appreciation of what is truly important in life. Family, and friends are who we always want to keep close, safe and happy. We should live as though the entire city of Billings are our family and friends.
When I am serving on your City Council, I will stay grounded to the fact that while I am working for all of the citizens of Billings, working to make the Heights a better place to work and live will be my main goal.
There have been a long list of projects and ideas we have discussed in the forums with business groups, but we should never lose sight of the main reason we have taken up this challenge to stand up for the families in Billings to help all find avenues to succeed and prosper.
The Inner Belt Loop, continuing to improve parks and trails, ensuring public safety on our streets and throughout the city, affordable housing, and also finding ways to help current and new businesses in the Heights to prosper are just a few of the projects that I want to work on to help our residents prevail.
With all of this said; how do we see these ideas and projects to completion?
We need to work hard to ensure we have our business community, legislative delegations at both the state and federal levels, City Council and city residents all working toward goals that help all residents to succeed.
My past experiences managing personnel as a civilian and in the military, but most importantly serving the poor and disadvantaged, have taught me that empathy, patience, understanding and hard work are some of the most important skills you can bring to public service, and I promise to bring this skill set to the council and work tirelessly to succeed on your behalf.
As you cast your ballot for the general election, I would be proud to receive your vote.