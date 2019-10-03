Hello Ward 3, I am Aldo Rowe. I moved to Billings in 2000 with my beautiful wife and our two boys. Billings has been a wonderful community to me and now I want to help keep Billings strong for future generations.
I work in real estate for Krueger & Company. Real estate is a people helping family’s business; it’s about being a good neighbor trying to make a sensible difference. I believe in owning your own home helps the family create roots for the future of Billings. We need to have strong revenue answers for Billings. I am not attracted to creating more property taxes as the answer to fund the budget.
Raising my children in Billings, I’ve been lucky enough to meet many of you. We waited together to pick our kids up from school. We cheered together at Little Guy Football, soccer, high school football and Mustangs games. We went to church together. You are the reason I love this city. I will work with others in a nonpartisan manner as your council member for Ward 3. Everyone I’ve met has great ideas to make Billings better.
You have free articles remaining.
Billings is a great community. As a personal favor to me, please help me keep it great. I strongly support a balanced budget, safe streets and responsible stewardship of city funds. As a real estate agent, public safety is on top of my priorities. I see why we should prepare for Billings to grow into a strong city for the future generations.
I’ve been on several boards including the Community Development Board with the city of Billings, the Girl Scout Board, and Boys and Girls Club Board. I am the Grand Knight of 1259 with the Knights of Columbus. I’m also a member of the RMC Trailhead Toastmasters and on the Board of Realtors Government Affairs Board. Leadership is important to me and I feel we need more approachable and engaging individuals in our City Council."
We need to forge our future. If you live in Ward 3, I humbly ask for your vote.