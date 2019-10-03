Candidate forum Oct. 15

The League of Women Voters of Billings and the Billings Public Library will host a City Council candidate forum on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Library Community Room.

The public is encouraged to attend and get to know the candidates for Billings City Council before the Nov. 5 election. All candidates in the city’s five wards have been invited to participate.

Facilitated by the League of Women Voters, the fomat for the event is threefold:

Introductions. Council candidates for the five wards will introduce themselves and provide a short statement.

Questions and answers. We will break into smaller groups and disperse to other areas of the library where a moderator will ask questions pre-submitted by those in attendance. This format will promote casual conversations between the candidates from each ward.

Social time. We will all meet back in the community room to enjoy light refreshments and visit with the candidates.