Oct. 15 candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of Billings and the Billings Public Library will host a City Council candidate forum on from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the Library Community Room.

The public is encouraged to attend and get to know the candidates for Billings City Council before the Nov. 5 election. All candidates in the city’s five wards have been invited to participate.