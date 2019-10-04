I am a Heights resident of 26 years. My wife, Gayla, and I raised our two children in the Heights. I have been active in the Billings Heights Task Force for 10 years, including serving as chairman for a year.
I have several years of financial analysis experience. Presently I’m a business consultant with First Data. I have volunteered my time at several non-profits including our church camp, Yellowstone Alliance Adventures, where I currently serve as vice chairman and was past treasurer. I also have volunteered at Ducks Unlimited, Friends of the NRA, American Legion Baseball, Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame and other non-profit events. I enjoy having fun with our family in the Heights.
My involvement in the Billings Heights Task Force showed me that citizens can impact the direction of local government (I highly recommend getting involved in your local task force). This inspired me to continue my involvement in the task force to help shape our community. During this time, many community leaders encouraged me to run for council. It was not until I knew I could give all the time and attention to do a proper job for the residents could I consider serving. This came about with the appointment and unanimous confirmation by the city council to fill Larry Brewster’s remaining term starting in December 2018. Since my appointment, and eight months serving on the council, I have a good working relationship with other council members and I have received positive feedback from residents. I look forward to continuing to serve the residents of Ward 2 and helping to shape our community for the future.
As I've talked to residents, I found that most important to them is that they live in a community where they can enjoy the place they live, work and play. With that in mind, there are several important issues in Ward 2. The safety of our children to and from school is very important. I, along with other council members, are working to obtain safe routes and traffic control measures that will increase safety around schools.
It is also important to ensure the Inner Belt Loop is completed. The additional connection to the city with the belt loop allows additional emergency access, will open up more commerce opportunities in the Heights and unify the City.
The Heights has some great parks that have only been partially developed. It is important to work with the city to find a funding source to finish the development and improvements of our current parks to make the Heights an even better place to live. Soon the Billings Bypass will connect the freeway to the Heights and bring some major changes. It is important that we have a good development plan in place before the connection is completed. I've already asked and will continue to follow up on the study that is being done for this area and how it will impact the Heights.
There are so many other important issues such as Re-Code, two other major transportation projects for Main Street, the budget shortfall with public safety and much more. If elected I will continue to keep these issues in front of city staff and other council members. I will continue to review every issue that comes before me, research, ask questions, and advocate for residents on the projects that will impact their lifestyle so they can become involved in the process and solutions.