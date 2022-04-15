Billings Education Association Board: Candidates understand vital role schools play in community

Practical, not political.

This is the phrase that describes the four candidates the Billings Education Association endorses for the upcoming school board election in Billings School District #2: Teresa Larsen, Zack Terakedis, Scott McCulloch, and Brian Yates.

The union we belong to represents teachers, law enforcement officers, nurses, clerical staff, custodians and more. We are a diverse group of people with a diverse group of interests. Frankly, that is one of the best parts of belonging to this union: it is among the most professionally diverse in the entire country.

One thing we have in common, however, is the belief in the need for strong communities. Strong communities make our state work, and having strong communities is the reason our schools are so important. It is where students of all different backgrounds come together to learn to get along. It is where students of all different abilities acquire the skills they need to function in a world where not everyone looks like they do or believes the same things they do.

The four candidates we endorse for the school board understand the vital role public schools play in keeping our communities strong. The candidates we endorse are business owners and professionals, women and men, older and younger, and Republicans and Democrats. And the best part? We don’t see eye-to-eye with them on every issue. Our union will be required to work with them to continue to solve the vexing issues of an urban district in a rural state. It will be a give-and-take process, one in which not everyone always gets what they want. But these four candidates are smart, caring, competent people we look forward to working with. Honestly? That is exactly what democracy looks like.

We understand this election comes at a time when people are divided, when a vocal minority of people would rather yell and scream and stomp their feet than do the hard work of making schools better. These four candidates, however, are serious people who will promote, not undermine, our public schools. They will do the hard work. And they will make our community stronger through the thoughtful exchange of ideas as we search for the best possible solutions to our problems.

This is why the Billings Education Association endorses these four candidates for the upcoming school board election in Billings School District #2. Please join us in making our community stronger by voting for Teresa Larsen, Zack Terakedis, Scott McCulloch, and Brian Yates.

Billings Education Association Board of Directors: Doug Robison, president; Lance Edward, English teacher, Billings West; Brooke Taylor, math teacher, Billings Senior; Alice Asleson, librarian, Billings Senior; Rachel Corcoran, Special Education teacher, Billings West; Jessica Felchle, science teacher, Medicine Crow; Jennifer Paterson, elementary teacher, Burlington Elementary; Shea Costello, elementary teacher, Bench Elementary; Lyndsay White, English teacher, Medicine Crow; Erin Regele, librarian, Billings West

