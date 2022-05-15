Billings Firefighters: Fire Department working to ensure there are enough firefighters to handle emergencies

Heights Residents may not realize how far away help actually is. The Billings Fire Department operates seven fire engines and one ladder truck out of seven fire stations throughout the city. Only one of those stations is located in the Heights.

Time is of the essence in a house fire. A typical structure fire will double in size every 30 seconds, and your family may only have 2 to 3 minutes to escape according to the National Fire Protection Association. With modern furnishings that burn faster than ever, it is imperative our city has enough firefighters stationed close enough to your home to rescue you or your family.

The Billings Fire Department ran over 2,700 calls for service in the Heights in 2021. The lone Heights Fire Station, Station 6 located at the corner of Wicks and St. Andrews ran 2,450. When Engine 6 is already on a call, backup must come from downtown Station 1 which is more than 8 minutes away on a good day. This means that the closest fire truck to your family could be downtown.

The Billings Heights is also one of the fastest growing areas of Montana. The opening of the Billings Bypass Bridge and construction of the Inner Belt Loop will only accelerate this as new businesses and residential areas continue to be built. New Heights subdivisions continue to be annexed into the city. All of this will continue adding to the workload of the only Heights fire station.

Voters in Billings passed a Public Safety Mill Levy at the end of last year to work toward bringing our city up to the standard it should have been 20 years ago. In 2003, a study was commissioned by City Administration from Emergency Services Consulting, Inc (ESCI) to evaluate the City’s fire service and indicated a need for two additional fire stations. One on the west end and one in the Heights. The West end station was constructed in 2006, but the Heights was neglected. In 2018, another ESCI study commissioned by your city council indicated the need for up to four additional fire stations, starting with the Heights as well as another west end fire station.

In 2019, just one year after the previous study, yet another study was commissioned by the city, this time by the International City Managers Association. This study failed to account for a need for increases in fire suppression capabilities and disregards a large portion of our fire department response area known as the BUFSA (Billings Urban Fire Service Area). The ICMA study also disputes data from the 2003, 2018, and a third 2018 study conducted by the International Association of Firefighters that all indicate the need for additional fire stations (Disclosure: The IAFF is the parent union of Billings Firefighters). These studies are posted on our website, billingsfirefighters.org.

Your Billings Firefighters Union strongly advocates for more firefighters. The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) Standard “1710” is a nationally recognized, science based and peer reviewed standard that determines how fast fire departments should arrive on scene and how many firefighters should be on scene at a particular emergency. Currently the City of Billings Fire Department cannot meet NFPA 1710 Guidelines for most of the Height response area.

Your Billings Firefighters and Fire Department Leadership are currently working together to ensure that the 10 new firefighters you, the citizens of Billings, hired in last November’s mill levy are implemented as soon as possible to work to ease the stress on the Heights as well as the rest of the city. With two new Mobile Response Teams staffed by firefighter paramedics on the street, the Heights and the rest of the city will move towards being the safer city you expect it to be. There is more work to be done and your firefighters will always be working to move us closer to the national standard for fire protection.

Ensuring there are enough firefighters in this city to handle your family’s emergency is our goal. We know there are hurdles, but the numbers show us how far behind the city is for public safety. Billings is our home, and we want to be able to say it’s protected by the best.

Sincerely,

Your Billings Firefighters

