Bob Phalen: Senator Tester: Don’t raise taxes when we are on the verge of a recession

We here in Eastern Montana know what it’s like to have out of control politicians. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., is one of those. He should realize that the people of Montana have been hit hard with this administration’s spending spree. Inflation continues to eat away at family budgets — caused by too much government spending — and it seems that some members of Congress, including Senator Tester want to revive the multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better plan. We hope Senator Tester will recognize that times have changed and see that Build Back Better schemes no longer make sense for Montanans.

As a farmer himself, he must realize that inflation is hitting his industry hard, as growers are faced with rising costs for fuel, seed, fertilizers, and labor. Voting to raise taxes and increase government spending will only make matters worse.

But the new tax-and-spend bill, currently being finalized in the Senate, doesn’t stop there. It’s also reported to contain tax hikes on farmers and other employers. All to finance out-of-control government spending on the pet projects of “progressive” politicians.

Montana families and businesses cannot afford higher prices or more taxes and it is unfair for Congressional Democrats to push for policies like this during these times of economic hardship. Our leaders should be looking for ways to cut spending and reduce tax burdens, not increase them.

It is pretty clear that we are either in a recession or one is coming soon. An overall inflation rate that in June climbed to its highest point in 40 years — 9.1 percent — will undoubtedly push the Federal Reserve to continue increasing interest rates. Recently released minutes from the June Fed Open Market Committee meeting show that another hike could well be on the table at the July meeting. They have already raised rates three times this year, including a June increase of 75 basis points, the biggest since 1994.

We do not want to slide back into a major recession like the one that caused so much pain in 2008 and 2009. Although the Great Recession officially lasted only 18 months, it was followed by a long and slow recovery that saw persistently high unemployment, business failures, and a depressed housing market.

Government spending pumps too much money into the economy, increasing the risk of inflation. We’re already seeing that now, as the aftereffects of excessive pandemic relief spending coupled with supply chain issues have been major contributing factors in today’s high retail prices for consumers. If the original Build Back Better Act had been passed, the crippling inflation we’re experiencing now would almost certainly be even worse.

Montana voters should call on Senator Tester to take a stand against any plan that contains more spending, unnecessary green energy subsidies, and more taxes on small businesses. We need to be focused on reducing inflation and excessive spending, before our economy really goes off the rails.

I believe the people of Montana want freedom and not bondage.