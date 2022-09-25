Bob Wilmouth: RMC committed to transforming lives and communities through education

The past 30 months have given us a lifetime of lessons about uncertainty and change. Our world and nation have dealt with the effects of pandemic; war; economic and political turmoil; and a lessening of the spirit of cooperation and community. We are blessed to live in a place where very little of that last effect has been felt, but we have certainly felt the impact of the others.

In times like now it is difficult to hold on to the values that have shaped us. In a sea of change, it is difficult to see the beacon of tradition.

In its nearly 150 years of existence, Rocky Mountain College has dealt with more than its share of turmoil and uncertainty. Our “College of the Open Door” has never been afraid of change and has gone through many transformations. From its beginnings as a frontier college (Montana’s oldest institution of higher education, by the way) through its time as a polytechnic, through its merger with church schools, and up to the RMC of today, one thing has remained constant — an unwavering commitment to transforming lives and communities through education. We have always remained anchored to the traditional idea that education improves lives.

From humble beginnings, Rocky Mountain College has evolved into a comprehensive college offering undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Our undergraduate programs are firmly rooted in the liberal arts and the tradition of whole-person education. Why would we fear change when our stock and trade is creating it? Why would we see tradition as being at odds with progress when we have witnessed how a classical approach to education creates growth.

Our institutional response to the pandemic serves as an example of this “relying on tradition to foster change” approach. It was an institutional imperative throughout the pandemic to engage students in traditional, face-to-face settings as much as safely possible. While taking reasonable precautions such as masking, distancing, and the use of sanitation protocols, we were able to resume essentially normal operations in the fall of 2020. Today our college in much the same way as it did pre-pandemic, though we have learned valuable lessons about enhancing what we do through the intentional use of technology. We used the pandemic as a catalyst for evolution more than wholesale change, and our commitment to personalized transformational learning in all aspects of one’s life has paid dividends.

For the Fall, 2022 semester, new student enrollment has increased by more than 20%, and overall undergraduate enrollment is up by more than 4.5%. This has occurred in an environment of great uncertainty in higher education where many schools have struggled to meet enrollment expectations. One swallow does not a summer — or in our case a fall — make, but I am confident that RMC is well on its way to achieving our goal of 1,000 undergraduate students by our sesquicentennial in 2028. Our successful and growing graduate programs, including our recently added doctoral programs in Occupational Therapy and Medical Science, have helped us cross and sustain the 1,000 total student threshold.

Throughout its history RMC has been steadfastly supported by the communities we serve. Local employers provide invaluable internship, clinical practice, and student-teaching opportunities for our students, and our graduates find themselves in high demand. Philanthropic support, the vast majority of which has come from benefactors in the state of Montana, has helped the College engage in projects to numerous to exhaustively mention, ranging from the construction of a state-of-the-art science building to the development of Native American support programming. Next month, we will welcome more than 500 guests to our annual scholarship gala, Black Tie and Blue Jeans. As I write this, the event has sold out earlier than it ever has.

The story of Rocky Mountain College cannot be told without talking about struggle, setback, evolution, and ultimately success. In a sense, this story of our college is retold hundreds of times each year in the lives of our students. The constant in all of those stories is you. You send us your students. You send us your support. You send us opportunities. You send us your wisdom. To you, I send the heartfelt thanks of a grateful college.